A man is due in court charged in connection with a fatal house fire which killed a mother and her son in Eastbourne.

Gina Ingles and her four-year-old son, Milo, died when the blaze broke out at the property in Croxden Way in July 2018.

Gina's partner Toby Jarrett, was left seriously injured.

John Tabakis, 30, from Hastings has been charged with perverting the course of justice, and will appear before Brighton Magistrates' Court on Thursday 20th August.

Andrew Milne has been charged with two counts of murder and one of attempted murder.

The 42-year-old from Hastings will appear before Lewes Crown Court on 28th August.

A 28-year-old woman, also from Hastings, arrested on suspicion of committing an act or series of acts with intent to pervert the course of justice, remains released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Sussex Police is urging anyone with information to call 101 and quote Operation Druffield.