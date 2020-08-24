Germany's dog owners may soon to be ordered by law to walk their pets twice a day.

The new law, introduced by the country's agriculture minister, is based on evidence that many of the nation's 9.4 million dogs are not getting the exercise they need.

Under the planned rules dog owners:

will have to take their dogs for walks twice a day for a minimum of one hour in total

will not be allowed to keep their dogs chained for long periods of time

will not be allowed to leave dogs alone the whole day

Breeders will be restricted to looking after a maximum of three litters and puppies will have to spend a minimum of four hours a day in human company to ensure they get socialised.

Will the UK, a nation of dog-lovers, follow suit?

Lee Osgood, from Chandlers Ford, runs a business that helps owners who can't get out to walk their dogs themselves.

Not walking your dog can lead to increase in anxiety, stress and lead to boredom behaviours like destruction and they won't listen to you which makes it difficult when you are out walking.

Brighton-based vet, Marc Abraham, says these rules are not necessarily as easy to enforce, and might not work for all dogs.

I think if the law was brought in in the UK there would be difficulties in enforcement and monitoring every resident that has a dog and checking the dogs being walked. There are also difficulties in applying it to every dog - it is not appropriate to walk every dog two hours a day.

Germany's Agriculture Minister, Julia Klöckner, says the changes are based on expert advice to ensure animal protection and welfare and could become law in Germany next year.