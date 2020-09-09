Three Royal Mail staff test positive for coronavirus at Medway sorting office

Three Royal Mail staff have tested positive for coronavirus at a sorting office in Medway in Kent.

Colleagues who may have been exposed to the staff affected at the Knight Road depot in Rochester have been notified and are self-isolating.

2 million is the number of items the Rochester depot deals with on an average day

The sorting office looks after mail sent to the Dartford, Maidstone, Tonbridge and Canterbury postcode areas.

The mail centre has undergone an 'enhanced clean', according to bosses.

Royal Mail says the depot in Rochester has undergone an 'enhanced clean'.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “Royal Mail takes the health and safety of its colleagues, its customers and the local communities in which we operate very seriously."Following three positive tests for coronavirus at the Medway Mail Centre, we have carried out an enhanced clean of the area where the individuals worked, and colleagues who worked with the individuals have all been notified and are self-isolating."Throughout this crisis, every decision we make puts the health of our people and customers first."

The company says it has been diligent with preventative measures across its premises including social distancing and encouraging good hand hygiene.