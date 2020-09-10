Three students injured after bus crashes into railway bridge in Winchester

Three school students have serious, but not life-threatening injuries, after a school bus collided with a railway bridge in Winchester.

It happened on Well House Lane. The collision caused significant damage to the top of the bus.

Credit: ITV News Meridian

The three students have been taken to hospital. A further 13 students with minor injuries have been dealt with at the scene. All the students involved are aged between 11 and 16.

A road closure is in place on Well House Lane from the junction with Andover Road North to School Lane to enable emergency services to deal with this incident.

We are working in cooperation with the school and Hampshire County Council children’s services to provide support to the students and their parents. Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson

Emergency services are at the scene to deal with this incident. Credit: Dan Rivers, ITV News

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “We were called to Wellhouse Lane in Winchester this morning along with the police and fire service, after reports that a bus had struck a railway bridge."