Parents of murdered Sussex woman Susan Nicholson launch high court appeal

The parents of a Sussex woman killed by her partner have begun High Court action for a full inquest into her death.

Susan Nicholson was murdered in Worthing in 2011 by Robert Trigg. He was already known by police to be violent towards women, but he was not prosecuted for Susan's murder until six years later.

Susan's parents Elizabeth and Peter Skelton want a coroner to examine how police handled the investigation. They are appealing to the High Court saying there should be a full inquest under the Human Rights Act 1998, which can scrutinise the role of public bodies in a person's death.

Susan's parents say police did not investigate properly. Sussex Police say they can not comment as the matter will be the subject of a Judicial Review.

Robert Trigg had a long history of violence against women. His former girlfriend Caroline Devlin had been found dead in their bed five years before he killed Susan Nicholson.

He was eventually convicted of manslaughter and murder and sentenced to 25 years in 2017.

The hearing at the country's highest appeal court is due to last for 3 days.