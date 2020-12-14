Sneaky snake surprises gas meter reader

A gas meter reader was in for an unexpected surprise after discovering a snake camouflaged amongst the pipes in a meter box.

The slippery sotaway was discovered in Beauchamp Avenue in Gosport.

The worker reported the snake to the local RSPCA, who rescued the snake before taking the reptile to a specialist centre. The reptile was identified as a corn snake, one of the most common snakes kept in the UK.

Many of the snakes we rescue are thought to be escaped pets. We would always recommend owners invest in an enclosure suitable for the particular species and that the enclosure is kept secure, and locked if necessary, when unattended. Corn snakes in particular can be extremely good escape artists and will take the opportunity of a gap in an enclosure door, or a loose-fitting lid. Hannah Nixon, RSPCA inspector

The corn snake is being cared for at a specialist reptile centre. Credit: RSPCA

The charity is urging prospective reptile owners to ensure they do research their needs using expert sources to fully understand the type and amount of care that these animals need.

Reptiles may look resilient and tough on the outside but they are actually completely reliant on their owners to provide the correct environment for the species, including heating and lighting, and an appropriate diet - all of which are essential to keep them healthy and allow them to carry out their natural behaviour. Hannah Nixon, RSPCA inspector

The corn snake will be cared for by the team at the charity’s specialist reptile centre and will be rehomed unless an owner can be found.