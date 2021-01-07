All council-run nursery schools in Brighton and Hove have closed to all but vulnerable children and those of key workers.

The government says it's safe for early years settings to stay open, but the city council says it's been forced to take action to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Privately-run nurseries across our region say, without financial support, their future is in jeopardy.

Early years providers like these are a lifeline for busy parents trying to juggle childcare while holding down jobs.

Even more so during the pandemic when many people's working lives are in turmoil.

Drop off time at Little Lambs Kindergarten in Hove this morning

Nurseries are doing all they can to keep children safe but it seems many parents are worried about taking their children to playgroups.