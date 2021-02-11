Man charged following school bus crash in Winchester

A man has been charged after a school bus crashed into a railway bridge in Winchester.

It happened last year on Well House Lane at around 8am on 10 September.

Three pupils required surgery after being injured in the collision along the road in Headbourne Worthy.

Twelve other pupils suffered minor injuries when the top of the bus was ripped off as it hit the bridge.

Martin Robert Walker, 36, from Southampton, has been charged with three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Walker is due to appear before Basingstoke Magistrates Court on 6 April.