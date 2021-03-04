Sea swimmers taking the plunge whatever the weather

Sea swimmers have been taking to the water all year round in Ramsgate as people look for inspiring activities during lockdown. Sarah Saunders went to meet the 'Ramsgate MerMads' before they took a dip.

Come rain, shine, ice or snow you will probably find someone taking a sea swim along the Kent coastline. The 'Ramsgate MerMads' started the first lockdown with just four members - there are now almost 100.

Viv Yankah sea swimmer

Viv Yankah has lived in Ramsgate for 5 years but this is the first winter she kept swimming. She has taken the plunge almost every day since March and everyday revolves around high tide and swim time.

So many people have gained so much from it, myself included. It feels sublime. Viv Yankah

For safety the group takes care to socially distance, but they aim to make sure there is at least one other person in the sea.

The RNLI offers safety tips for cold water swimming

Wade in to acclimatise

Chose a safe location

Check the weather and tides

Wendy Jones who has Rheumatoid arthritis, says she has been pain free since taking up winter sea swimming this year.