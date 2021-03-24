School pupils create 'forest food garden' to learn about sustainability

Video report by ITV News Meridian's Malcolm Shaw

Students at a school in Sussex have begun creating a forest food garden.

Year eight pupils at Priory School in Lewes have been planting fruit trees and bushes to mimic the lush growth found in a real forest.

If you think of a forest, there are layers of vegetation. You've got the top layer of the trees, and you've got shrubs and so on and then you've got the ground layer. That's essentially what we're trying to replicate with a forest food garden, but the idea is that each layer would be producing some sort of food. Dr Tony Whitbread, President, Sussex Wildlife Trust

Credit: ITV News Meridian

It is part of a wider environmental project called Green United, which is a joint venture with Sussex University.

It gives students a breath of fresh air and a welcome break away from the classroom while teaching them about sustainability.

In the classroom we have ecology projects which we are normally looking at through textbooks. When we can bring something like this on to site it means we can provide a very hands-on experience for the students. Michelle O'Connell, Science teacher, Priory School

An area of the school grounds has been set aside for the project.

The students plan where the plants go, as well as getting hands-on.

Creating the garden was delayed by the pandemic, but with the students now back at school, it is now well underway.