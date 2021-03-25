Final decision on Southampton Airport expansion expected

A final decision on controversial plans to expand the runway at Southampton Airport will be made today.

Councillors will decide whether to approve proposals to expand the runway by 165m and add parking spaces.

The Airport's operations director has warned that if proposals do not go ahead, thousands of jobs could be lost.

He adds the extension is "vital to the recovery of the local economy".

But campaigners say it will have a huge impact on noise and pollution.

Noise nuisance will increase for 46,000 people. We will be asking councillors to refuse planning permission on the grounds that the noise impacts are unacceptable and not adequately mitigated, that the economic case is not strong enough to justify the harms to 46,000 people under the flight path, and that expanding an airport in the face of climate change is irresponsible. Angela Cotton, from Airport Expansion Opposition Southampton (AXO)

This is a massive decision. It is important to view all factors together. We accept noise is a major factor for our neighbours which is why we have listened and submitted additional measures that exceed industry standards, these include funding extra noise insulation and committing to a maximum noise cap. Ultimately, what this runway extension provides is job security and job growth. Steve Szalay, Southampton Airport operations director

The plans were first unveiled in 2019 and have been the subject of four consultations.

Members of the Eastleigh Local Area Committee at Eastleigh Borough Council will make a final decision during a virtual meeting set to start at 10am.

What are the plans?

The plans include construction of a 164 metre runway extension at the northern end.

600 extra parking spaces at the long-stay car park off Mitchell Way.

A blast screen to the north of the proposed runway extension.

What are the noise concerns?

According to proposals, the number of people affected by noise would go from 11,450 in 2020 to 46,050 in 2033.

Planning officers said the noise impacts arising from the proposed development are "a significant concern".

But they also said mitigation measures would make a "positive difference".

