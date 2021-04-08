Care worker in critical coma after Easter weekend park attack

A care worker is in a coma in hospital after being attacked in a park in Sussex.

46-year-old Alan Willson was near the family home when he was set upon and knocked unconscious. It happened in Longcroft Park at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday in Worthing.

Mr Wilson was air-lifted to hospital where his family fear he could be brain damaged.

His wife said on social media 'This is what you've done to my husband.'

He is fighting for his life after brain surgery and multiple bleeds on the brain. He is the most kind and gentle man in the world. My 11-year-old son is also suffering from mental trauma. Annie, Alan's wife

A fundraising page has been set up to raise money for his wife and children. The target of £500 has now surpassed £24,000.

Sussex Police have a renewed appeal for information.

This is what people in the local area had to say about the incident.

Police initially arrested four boys on suspicion of attempted murder and grievous bodily harm with intent. A fifth boy was then arrested on Monday. They have all now been released on bail under strict conditions and curfews.

Police say it was an isolated incident.

Witnesses can call the police on 101 quoting Operation Swallowtail.