Cliff top graffiti gate is to be turned into a stunning mural

An award-winning street artist is calling on Eastbourne residents to help decide what wildlife should adorn a gate which has been defaced by graffiti.
The call comes from Sussex-based Sarah Gillings, also known as S.O.S, who has been commissioned by South East Water to paint a mural to revamp the site.
Members of the community are being urged to say what they would like painted on the gate at one of the water company’s sites in Holywell, East Sussex.
Residents can head to https://iamsos.hubspotpagebuilder.com/south-east-water-gate-survey and have their say on what should be featured in the artwork.