Cliff top graffiti gate is to be turned into a stunning mural

An award-winning street artist is calling on Eastbourne residents to help decide what wildlife should adorn a gate which has been defaced by graffiti.

The call comes from Sussex-based Sarah Gillings, also known as S.O.S, who has been commissioned by South East Water to paint a mural to revamp the site.

Members of the community are being urged to say what they would like painted on the gate at one of the water company’s sites in Holywell, East Sussex.

Graffiti gates at Holywell cliffs Credit: South East Water

I was thrilled to be contacteBecause it’s an area of outstanding beauty I want to be inclusive of the local community by asking the public their favourite local species so I can paint the most popular. I also want to bring people’s attention to rare, local flora and fauna via the survey so I hope as many people as possible will include themselves in my creative process. Sarah Gillings

Wildlife mural by Sarah Gillings Credit: S.O.S

Unfortunately, this gate has become a bit of an eyesore for the local community. Lots of people walk through this area so we wanted to do something to bring a smile as people go past. We’re open to any suggestions which match two of our ambitions, protecting the environment and conserving water. We cannot wait to see the end result. Darren Maxton, South East Water Operational Sites Manager

Sarah Gillings at work Credit: Karen Clark

Residents can head to https://iamsos.hubspotpagebuilder.com/south-east-water-gate-survey and have their say on what should be featured in the artwork.