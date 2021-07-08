Oyster farm shut down after more than 100 people fall ill

A Whitstable Oyster Company farm has been closed down as officials investigate multiple reports of people falling ill after eating the shellfish.

It's believed more than one hundred people have fallen ill with vomiting and diarrhoea symptoms since eating the oysters.

Officials stress that the batches of oysters affected have been identified and testing is ongoing.

The Food Standards Agency, Public Health England and Canterbury City Council have issued a joint statement stressing that there is no further risk to consumers.

They said:

"The oyster harvesting business linked to the outbreak ceased harvesting, no further oysters have been distributed since illnesses have occurred, and oysters distributed before they were aware of the illnesses have been withdrawn from the market.

"All oysters that were distributed are now passed their shelf life, there is no known further risk to consumers."

The public are being urged to get in touch with their GP practice or call NHS 111 if they are experiencing any of the symptoms.

The FSA also advises that elderly people, pregnant women and very young children should avoid eating raw or lightly cooked shellfish to reduce their risk of getting food poisoning.