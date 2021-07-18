Family and friends of a popular 20-year-old from Oxfordshire who died after a crash with a lorry have paid tribute to an "amazing" young man.

Isaak Chaab-Styles, 20 , from Charlbury, died at the scene of the accident on the A40, near the turning for Little Barrington, near Burford, on Tuesday.

Isaak’s mum, Vashti Styles said: “To Isaak, our son, grandson, nephew, brother, cousin and amazing friend. You were a young lad who enjoyed life. You enjoyed your time at the gym, you loved and were loved by all of your friends and family.

“You were never angry and always such an inspiration, who we all love so dearly.

“You were taken from us all too soon. You left for work happy on Tuesday morning, and none of us knew that you would not be coming home.

“I would like to thank everyone who went to the scene to try and help save Isaak.

“You were unable to do so, but we thank everyone from the emergency services, and everyone who tried to save him.

“If anyone has any information, or witnessed the collision between a Red Ford Zetec and an HGV, please contact Thames Valley Police, as any information will help us to find out what happened and the events leading up to the end of Isaak's short life.”

Isaak, second right, with members of his family

His friends also paid tribute to him, describing Issak as 'one in a million'.

Ed Whitehead said: “The hundreds of hours spent chatting away doing not all that much have become some of my most cherished.

“Isaak, you should have been an usher at my wedding, a Godparent to my children, and a best friend through life.

“But although you can’t be there in person, I know you’ll be there with me.

"I miss you brother"

Callum Smart said: “Not a single person who had the honour of meeting him would tell you any different or have a bad word for him as his outlook on life was always to have a good time and make the most of what you’ve got.

“Although his life was short, he managed to have a genuine impact on so many people bringing smiles and jokes wherever he went.

“On the rare occasion he wasn’t out with us you could always tell there was a piece missing from the group.

“Now that piece has gone for ever but never forgotten. We love you Sakky, you really were a true gent and an undisputed legend.”

Isaak with Ed Whitehead and Callum Smart

Isaak's girlfriend Kate Taylor said:

“Although our time together was short, I enjoyed every minute with Isaak.

“I want to thank him for choosing to love me every single day, even on our worst, there was never a doubt in our minds that we wouldn’t have many more years to spend together.

“It’s truly heartbreaking that he will never be able to achieve all the goals and aspirations he had, which would have been shared with everyone around him.

“I’ll never forget the love he showed towards me and the way he looked at me.

“When he walked into a room, there was a queue of people waiting for a hug. “He never failed to make us laugh, even until we couldn’t any more. “He had the most contagious smile you could ever imagine, constantly grinning from ear to ear. Jacob Hawley, friend