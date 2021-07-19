Teenage girl dies after being rescued from lake

A teenage girl has died after being pulled from a lake in Oxfordshire.
Police were called to Ducklington Lake at 2.35pm yesterday afternoon following concerns of someone in difficulties in the water.
Officers from the fire service also helped with the rescue.
The girl was taken by ambulance from to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she later died.
Thames Valley Police have issued a statement confirming that the girl’s family have been informed, and are being closely supported by specially trained officers.