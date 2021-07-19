Teenage girl dies after being rescued from lake

A teenage girl has died after being pulled from a lake in Oxfordshire.

Police were called to Ducklington Lake at 2.35pm yesterday afternoon following concerns of someone in difficulties in the water.

We sent to the scene two ambulance crews, two ambulance officers and the Thames Valley Air Ambulance. They were assessing and treating a teenage girl who was in a life threatening condition. She was treated at the scene by all our crews and taken by land ambulance to the John Radcliffe Hospital accompanied by the ambulance crew and the team from the air ambulance. SCAS spokeswoman

Officers from the fire service also helped with the rescue.

The girl was taken by ambulance from to the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, where she later died.

Thames Valley Police have issued a statement confirming that the girl’s family have been informed, and are being closely supported by specially trained officers.