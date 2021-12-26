Homeowners left with no electricity or water following Boxing Day blaze

Play video

The owners of a grade two listed house in Hampshire have been left with no electricity or water following a fire in the roof on Boxing Day.

Firefighters from across the county were called to the property in Church Road, Eversley, near Hook at 1:40am on 26 December following a phone call from the owner that the roof was on fire.

When the first crews arrived at the scene the roof was alight but everyone was safely out of the property.

Firefighters from Yateley, Fleet, Rushmoor, Odiham, Bordon, Basingstoke, Eastleigh and Alton attended.

The incident command unit and members of the Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) unit.

Colleagues from Berkshire and Surrey were also mobilised.

Station Commander Dave Graham said, "At approximately 1:37am this morning, we received the first call - the first of numerous calls.

"Because of the number of calls, we upped the initial attendance to four pumping appliances.

"The first officer arrived and found the roof well alight, so very quickly we moved up to ten pumping appliances and an aerial ladder platform.

Station Commander for Havant Dave Graham

He added, "An investigation will be taking place later on.

"Presently we are damping down any hotspots, because you can imagine, a roof falling onto the first floor means that there is debris, so we are making sure the fire is completely out.

"We are also undertaking salvage within the property on areas that are affected by fire and water damage as well.

"Full praise to our fire control who took the initiative to send more engines to begin with, so we had a good number of resources to start tackling the fire straight away.

"We're in a rural area, and water supplies are difficult, and access and travel times can be difficult as well."

The occupier realised the roof was on fire, raised the alarm and got everyone out before calling us. Crews worked really hard and were able to limit the fire spread to the roof and first floor of the house, using jets and working off of ladders, to protect and salvage the property. Craig Gregory, Group Manager

The fire service will remain at the scene for much of the day, with an investigation being launched.

The owners are expected to move out of the property as there is now no electricity or water supply and extensive smoke damage.

The damage is mainly to the first floor and roof and could take many months to repair.