'Daytime nightclub' for over 60s aims to tackle loneliness and isolation

The organisers of a Sussex nightclub for the over 60s which aims to tackle loneliness say they are desperate to keep the event going as funding is due to run out.

The Posh Club, disguised as high tea at the Ritz, holds events in the daytime for older people, from dancing to cabaret.

The service which has been running for more than ten years caters for people who typically feel excluded from cultural activities due to location, low income, disability, or having a lack of companions.

It was invented by Duckie-münter, Simon Casson and his sister Annie for their Mum who was in her 80s and feeling a bit lonely, after recently moving to Crawley, West Sussex, from Hackney.

Annie decided to hold a tea party in her front room for her Mum and her elderly neighbours Esther and Frieda.

She served them nice sandwiches and cakes on fancy crockery.

The ladies had fun chatting and eating and being served like they were important guests. Two years later, a whole network of clubs were formed.

Each three-and-a-half hour event is styled as a tongue-in-cheek ‘posh’ 1940’s afternoon tea with three live show business turns, volunteer waiters in black tie, vintage crockery and an in-house pianist.

Regular posh clubber Colin Salmon said, "The nice bit is, you come down, and when you leave it's still daylight.

"In the old days it was pitch dark when we got home."

In December, the Posh Club, received a £2,500 community grant from Crawley Borough Council to help it continue running events at Broadfield Community Centre.