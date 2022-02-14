Sir Tom Jones, Craig David, and The Script are among the headliners for this summer's Henley Festival.

The big acts have been revealed as the festival is set to celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The event will feature music, comedy and art across five days in July (Wednesday 6 – Sunday 10) on the banks of the River Thames.

Stand-up comedians Jo Brand, Andy Parsons, Ivo Graham, Milton Jones and Russell Kane will also be among those performing at the 'boutique black-tie festival'.

Henley Festival in 2013. Credit: Sophie Duval/EMPICS Entertainment

The Script will open the festival on the Wednesday evening, and on the Sunday it will close with an anniversary concert 'featuring an exclusive line-up of special guests to be announced'.

Last year's line-up included James Blunt, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Sara Cox. Prior to that in 2020, the festival was held virtually after it was cancelled in-person because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers of the event say it is about celebrating the 'best of UK and International music and arts' while supporting 'young local emerging talent and local charities'.