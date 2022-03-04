The trial of a man accused of murdering police community support officer Julia James will go ahead in the spring, a High Court judge has confirmed.

Ms James, 53, was found dead in Akholt Wood, close to her home in Snowdown, Kent, on April 27 last year with her Jack Russell dog, Toby, by her side.

Callum Wheeler, 22, is accused of killing her. The defendant, from Aylesham, in Kent, has previously pleaded not guilty to murder.

On Friday (March 4), the defendant, who is in custody, did not attend a pre-trial hearing but was represented by his barrister by video-link.

Floral tributes were left to Julia James

The case is being prosecuted by Alison Morgan QC, who attended court in person.

Members of Ms James's family sat at the back of Court One of the Old Bailey as preparations for the trial were discussed.

Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb confirmed the four-week trial at Canterbury Crown Court would be opened on May 9, having been put off last year.