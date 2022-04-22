Hampshire postman hopes to deliver marathon record

A Hampshire runner is aiming to set a world record this weekend as the fastest postman to run a marathon.

Wayne Bevan from Bishopstoke hopes to beat the current record of 3 hours 44 minutes when he takes part in the Southampton Marathon.

He has to wear his full kit in order to qualify including trousers, shirt, tie, hat and jacket and must carry a bag with at least 10lbs of weight.

This will be weighed at the start and he needs to provide evidence that he's carried it for the full 26 miles.

Wayne works out of the Winchester sorting office and delivers around Micheldever. He first came up with the idea to attempt the record run 2 years ago but his challenge was delayed by Covid.

He says he's happy to be running in his home town where family, friends and even some of his customers can cheer him on.

Thousands of people are taking part in the Southampton marathon on Sunday, which is now in its 7th year. A 5k, 10k and half marathon are also taking place.

He told ITV Meridian reporter Mary Stanley that training has been a challenge.

Wayne is also taking on a 100 mile run from Winchester to Eastbourne in June.