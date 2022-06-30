Three teenagers have been jailed for a "vicious" attack on a father in Sussex which left him with life-changing injuries.

Alan Willson, 47, was found with catastrophic head injuries in Longcroft Park in Worthing on Easter Sunday in April 2021.

The court heard how Mr Willson had confronted three boys after they pushed over an 11-year-old boy in a row about a game of frisbee.

After a brutal attack with a log, Mr Willson spent three months in hospital and is still unable to speak, play with his children and needs constant care.

Harry Furlong, 18, was found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm at Lewes Crown Court last month. He has today (30 June) been jailed for 20 months.

Archie and George Tilley and Harry Furlong have been jailed for the attack

Two boys who can now be named - Archie and George Tilley, were found guilty of grievous bodily harm with intent. Both received a sentence of nine years with three additional years on license.

The jury were played a 999 call from Harry Furlong the day after the attack. When he was asked by the call handler if he carried out the attack, the teenager said: “Yeah. Allegedly.”

One of the other boys, a 15-year-old, told the court he did not know how Mr Willson had suffered his life-changing injuries, telling the jury he felt sick after being told of his condition.

Police making a statement outside court after the sentencing.

At the sentencing outside court, a police spokesperson said: "This was a sickening and violent assault on Alan, who was simply helping out a young boy.

"The effect this has had on Alan is immense and the attack will affect him and his family for the rest of their lives."

The community began raising money for Alan Willson's family after the attack.

The initial target was £500 but it has now surpassed £36,000.