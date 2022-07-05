Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Charlotte Wilkins spent time with the Zodiac Allstars' team Shadow

A cheerleading team from a West Sussex town is now the most successful outside of America, after winning several top awards.

Over the weekend, at their final competition of the season, The Zodiac Allstars' team Shadow, were crowned Grand Champions with their high-energy routine.

The team scored a perfect 100, which is the highest score ever achieved at the competition.

The moment they found out was captured on camera.

Coach, Andy Wicks said: "We’re really proud that the kids we coach are homegrown. Most of them come to us with little to no skills. I was talking to one of the kids, we did an after-school club with her for a couple of years and now she’s a world champion. It’s pretty incredible really."

Hattie Riddiford, 16, has been cheerleading since she was 10.

She said: "Stunting is my favourite, I find it really cool that you get to throw humans in the air. We get to socialise, exercise, have fun and win!"