The race to be the next prime minister has begun with around a dozen potential candidates currently weighing up the challenge.

The contest comes after Boris Johnson resigned as party leader on Thursday (7 July) following crippling pressure from his own Conservative MPs.

A number of candidates have already thrown their hats into the ring, including Fareham MP Suella Braverman.

And although Penny Mordaunt hasn't officially entered the race, she is a favourite with the bookies and has been described as the "dark horse" of the contest.

Here is everything you need to know about the woman who could be our next prime minister:

Who is Penny Mordaunt?

Ms Mordaunt has been MP for Portsmouth North since 2010.

The 49-year-old made waves in 2019 as the UK’s first female defence secretary before being fired by Mr Johnson after just three months when he became prime minister.

She was eventually brought back into government and is now a trade minister after moving on from being paymaster general.

Ms Mordaunt previously served in David Cameron's government as a Parliamentary under-secretary and as international development secretary under Mrs May.

While Tory MPs and ministers publicly backed Mr Johnson in the confidence vote in June, Ms Mordaunt said she would be in her constituency attending a D-Day commemoration service.

Brexit support and Royal Navy career

The MP's other job as a member of the Royal Navy Reserves means she is likely to be popular among Tory voters.

She played a prominent role in the Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum, and has previously reportedly enjoyed the backing of Dame Andrea Leadsom among others.

Personal life

Ms Mordaunt was previously married to Paul Murray, who she met while they were mature students at Reading University. They divorced in 2000.

She appeared on the Tom Daley-fronted reality TV diving show Splash in 2014.

Odds

Ms Mordaunt is one of the frontrunners with the bookies – the 5/1 favourite according to one firm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know