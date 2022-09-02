Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens due in court over flashing offences

Sarah Everard's killer Wayne Couzens will appear in court charged with flashing offences.

Couzens is serving a whole-life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of 33-year-old marketing executive Ms Everard in March 2021, when he was a serving Metropolitan Police officer.

The 49-year-old will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Friday to face two charges of indecent exposure following a referral of evidence from the Met Police.

The alleged incidents are said to have happened in June 2015 in the Dover area of Kent, and November 2020 in the Deal area of the county, according to Scotland Yard.