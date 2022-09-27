Liver transplant recipient urges people to talk about organ donation

Play Brightcove video

Liver transplant recipient Luke Alexander has been speaking to ITV Meridian's Mel Bloor

A 22-year-old from Reading, who was born with a rare liver disease, is trying to raise awareness of organ donation.

Luke Alexander was diagnosed with a condition called Bilary Atresia which is a blockage in the tubes that carry bile to the gallbladder.

He received a life-saving liver transplant when he was 12-years-old.

As part of his Media Production degree, he has produced a short documentary about the difference organ donation can make.

Luke said: "When I turned around 11 and my liver started to fail, it was quite a shift from living a normal lifestyle to then having to cope with a failing liver.

"Whilst I was on the list waiting for a transplant, my life was quite restricted, I was tired and became somewhat socially isolated at school.

"My liver transplant has dramatically changed my life and I've done countless of amazing things since.

"I've been on skiing camps, a four week expedition to the Indian Himalayas and I've competed at the Transplant Games.

WATCH: Luke Alexander's documentary about organ donation

Most adults in England are now automatically considered organ donors, after a change in legislation.

The law sees a shift to an opt-out system, whereby those aged 18 and over are deemed to have given consent to donate their own organs when they die, unless they explicitly state otherwise or are in an excluded group.

Luke said: "I want to raise awareness of organ donation because it's a conversation that needs to be had.

"If one person watches my documentary and then decides that after hearing these stories that they want to become a donor, that would be incredibly powerful, incredibly touching.

"My donor was a 13-year-old boy and if I can say anything to my donor family, it will just be thank you from the bottom of my heart.

"It's now been ten years and I have led an amazing life so far and I hope to do so for the rest of my life."