A yachtswoman has died after she was pulled unconscious from the water off the Isle of Wight coast.

The alarm was raised at around 1.45pm on Saturday, following reports a 43 year old woman had fallen overboard near Cowes

The RNLI, Coastguard, police and ambulance crews were called to the incident, along with the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance.

The woman was recovered and taken to Trinity Landing by a Cowes Harbour launch.

Despite extensive efforts, she was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said two others onboard also needed medical treatment.

Hampshire Constabulary said the woman's next of kin have been informed.

A police spokesman said it was working with the Marine Accident Investigation Branch and Maritime and Coastguard Agency to establish the circumstances of what happened.