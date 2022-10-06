Play Brightcove video

Boyzlife speak to Natalie Boare

Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy have told ITV News Meridian "it was such a whirlwind" when they first started out in Westlife and Boyzone.

They were talking at The Hexagon theatre in Reading, as their Boyzlife tour hits theatres across the South East.

Brian says: "I think for both of us, we never expected when we started how big it was going to be. I think we all had dreams of what we wanted to do.

"I think for me personally my dream was just to be in a band and perform."

Keith Duffy and Brian McFadden were in two of the biggest boybands of the 90s and the noughties, Boyzone and Westlife.

Brian McFadden was a member of Irish boyband Westlife Credit: PA

Between them they've had multiple number one singles and sold millions of records worldwide.

In 2016 the long term pals decided to come together to form a new band, Boyzlife.

On being back on stage again, Keith told Natalie, "If you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."

As well as new music, fans can expect some of the classics from Boyzone and Westlife weaved into the setlist.

Keith Duffy was a member of Boyzone Credit: PA

Brian says: "If you look at the songs we wrote when we were kids, they would have been inspired by young love or young relationships or things in your life.

"It's a lot easier when you get older and more experienced to find things to be inspired to write about."

When asked if they ever annoy each other he added: "There's lots of times when we are both in good moods and they are great weeks but like any other family we have our days when we're in different moods and we can get on each other's nerves a bit."

Boyzlife the tour is headed to Bournemouth, Oxford, Southend-on-Sea, Folkestone, Guildford, Portsmouth and Dartford.