Police renew appeal for Brighton woman missing for 5 years

Five years after a woman in Brighton went missing, police have issued a fresh appeal.

Gillian Affleck was last seen at her home in Patcham on August 23, 2017, after going for a walk.

She was reported as missing on August 24 after she didn't return home.

Police are once again appealing for any information which could help to find her.

At the time of her disappearance Gillian was described as being 50 years old, white, 5'6", of medium build and with shoulder-length brown hair.

She would now be 54 years old.

Gillian was last seen wearing a thin blue or grey 3/4 length sleeve top, a grey 'stone' effect Peter Storm waterproof jacket, brown ankle boots, a knitted grey scarf and carrying a small grey Karrimor rucksack.

PC AJ Funnell, of Brighton and Hove’s Missing Persons Team, said: "When Gillian was reported missing five years ago an investigation was immediately launched into her disappearance, and our commitment to finding her has not dimmed."

Anyone with any information are being asked to contact Sussex Police by calling 101 or reporting it online.