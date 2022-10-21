Play Brightcove video

ITV Meridian's Penny Silvester spoke to Covid patient Jenny Eadon about her remarkable recovery

A Covid patient from Oxfordshire has been described as a 'miracle' by NHS staff having recovered from spending three months in a coma.

Jenny Eadon, 80, was admitted to the John Radcliffe Hospital in early 2020 and was not expected to survive.

She had kidney damage, heart problems and suffered a stroke.

She was in a coma but after three months she regained consciousness and became a 'beacon of hope' to doctors and nurses.

She said: "I woke up and thought I'd had a car accident. I couldn't speak and I couldn't hear and I couldn't move I didn't know what had happened to me.

"People were wearing space suits. Extraordinary really.

"Space helmets and packs on their backs. Really quite alarming. And not being able to eat or move or think things.

"I learned later and I'm still learning things that happened. I had a stroke down my right side and I couldn't move.

"I thought 'I can't live like this' so I tried holding my breath. I really didn't want to live like that but obviously it didn't work.

"I had no idea how many people were dying. I didn't see the news or have a newspaper.

"They didn't allow visitors and I never saw anybody. I'm glad I didn't as I would have been more frightened.

"They called me sleeping beauty. I'm lucky I wasn't switched off. My partner John was called in to say goodbye to me twice."

NHS staff clapping for Jenny Eadon at the hospital

She added: "The main thing I was most frightened about was being totally bed bound and the thought of not being able to work and garden and do things I enjoy."

When she left the hospital, about 30 or 40 staff members lined the corridor clapping.

Sketch of nurses at lunch

Art has helped Jenny with her road to recovery.

She said: "I was moved to Abingdon stroke unit and I could get out of bed and I drew nurses having a picnic under the trees so I knew I could draw.

"I wouldn't have liked to not be able to do art. Apart from my speech I'm as fit as a fiddle. I can touch my toes.

"Doing yoga, being an artist, wanting to do things and being an optimistic person helps, along with a lot of support."

