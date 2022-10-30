Police in Southampton are being given more powers to crackdown on anti-social behaviour in the run up to Halloween.

It follows a spike in disorder in the west of the city during the same period last year.

Dispersal zones will be enforced in Maybush, South Millbrook and Lordshill shopping precinct from 3pm on Monday, October 31 until 3am on Tuesday, November 1.

Similar zones will be enforced in Portswood around the university campus, in Bitterne Park and the Yeovil Chase and Bentley Green area.

They will be in place from 4pm on Sunday, October 30 until 4am on Tuesday.

It means officers will have the power to move on anyone involved in anti-social behaviour. Anyone who refuses to comply will be arrested.

Chief Inspector Marcus Kennedy said: “Halloween is an enjoyable time of the year, and our job is to make sure the vast majority of people who do celebrate the festivities sensibly are able to do so safely.

“Last year we saw disorder in the west of the city, so hopefully the plans we are putting in place reassure our communities that we are being proactive in preventing antisocial behaviour.

“Our officers will be on patrol across the city during the evening so if you see them, feel free to say hello.”

More zones can and be added depending on the intelligence received in the days leading up to Halloween.

They plan to have an increased number of officers on patrol, and will invoke powers to make people take off face masks and similar disguises that might be hiding their identity.