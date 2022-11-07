Detectives investigating the disappearance of a Maidenhead man have released a new image of him after his van was found abandoned in Windsor Great Park.

Terry Finnis, 50, was reported missing on Saturday (4 November).

Officers are carrying out an extensive search of Windosr Great Park, after his white van was found abandoned.

Police, Lowland Search and Rescue and Berkshire Search and Rescue Dogs are now extending their search to the wider Windsor area.

Superintendent Zahid Aziz said: “Terry has not been seen by his family since Friday.

Terry Finnis' white van was found unattended in Windsor Great Park. Credit: ITV Meridian

“His van was located at Windsor Great Park yesterday, which is where our search has been focused.

“We are today releasing an updated photograph of Terry, and I would urge anybody who knows of his whereabouts or see him to please contact Thames Valley Police, quoting incident number 502 (5/11).

“Our concern for Terry is growing, as this is out of character for him.

“As such, I would ask anybody who believes they have seen him to get in touch with us.

“There is a possibility that he may have checked into a local hotel or bed & breakfast, or you may have seen him walking in the area of Windsor Great Park.

“If you know of his whereabouts, please contact us on 101, or if you see him, please call 999.

“I again appeal directly to Terry, if you see this message, please get in touch with us. We’re very concerned for your wellbeing and want to know that you are safe.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.