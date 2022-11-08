Southampton's Christmas market will return this year, after the city council found a new partner to run the event.

It comes three weeks after the announcement that the German Christmas market would not be returning.

S&D leisure will now run the event, which is set to open on 17 November.

Alongside the opening of the Christmas market, Southampton’s Countdown to Christmas free event will be taking place from 4pm to 7pm and feature a roaming theatre with snow lions and winter wonderland birds to runaway presents and live on-street music.

Councillor Satvir Kaur, leader of Southampton City Council, said: “Since the sudden and disappointing news from Wela Märkets, we’ve been working hard with partners to save Christmas in Southampton.

"I’m excited S&D Leisure, who have a strong track-record in delivering Christmas in places like Manchester and Bournemouth, will be in Southampton city centre during this year’s festive period. It means that small businesses that were hoping to trade can still do so, and we can still offer an exciting mix of entertainment, food, drink and shopping for visitors and local residents alike.

“This alongside the official Christmas light switch-on outside the Marlands; the ice-rink at West Quay; visiting Santa in Tudor House and the Bavarian Wünderland in Guildhall Square; there is plenty to delight all ages and backgrounds from near and far this Christmas in Southampton.”

Managing Director, Stanley Reeves, commented: “We are pleased to be stepping in to provide a Christmas market in Southampton this year and we will do our best at such late notice.

"Although we know it will be a challenge, our brilliant team is working hard to bring extra sparkle to Southampton with lots to see and celebrate this season.”