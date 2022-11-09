Play Brightcove video

Watch: Driver repeatedly overtakes and blocks ambulance heading to emergency

A man who repeatedly blocked paramedics as they were on their way to an emergency has been sentenced.

On Wednesday 2 February, paramedics in a marked ambulance for South Central Ambulance Service were driving along the A4 Bath Road, Reading towards Maidenhead, responding to a medical emergency of a collapsed man.

The ambulance overtook a red Suzuki Vitara, being driven by 38-year-old Albert Butler.

Butler then overtook the ambulance, pulling directly in front of it and braking, slowing the ambulance down.

The ambulance continued along the A4 and Butler continued to overtake other members of the public who had pulled over to allow the ambulance to pass.

Butler then slowed down again, blocking the ambulance’s path.

Butler continued to block the path of the ambulance along Wargrave Road, where he continued to brake heavily, weave in the road and encroach onto the wrong side of the road.

Butler continued to block the path of the ambulance along Wargrave Road, where he continued to brake heavily. Credit: South Central Ambulance Service

Mark Ainsworth, Director of Operations at SCAS, said: "This was the worst standard of driving suffered by one of our hard-working ambulance crews, who were responding on blue lights to a potentially very serious emergency, that I have ever seen."

Albert Butler of Reading was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for 18 months, after pleading guilty to dangerous driving and obstructing/hindering an emergency worker in Maidenhead.

He was also ordered to complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 200 hours of unpaid work over an 18-month period, was banned from driving for three years and given costs of £600.

Investigating officer Sergeant Matt Cadmore of the Roads Policing Unit based at Taplow, said: “The manner of Butler’s driving was completely unacceptable.

“In deliberately attempting to hinder the progress of this ambulance, he was putting other road at great risk, and at the same time, delaying an emergency vehicle en route to a medical emergency.

“This sort of behaviour on our roads will not be tolerated and we will take robust action against anybody who seeks to drive in this manner."