Fawley Oil Refinery workers strike as pay dispute continues

Workers at the Fawley Oil Refinery are on strike as a dispute about pay continues.

The action involves members of the Unite and GMB unions and is set to last until Saturday, with a further six-day strike planned next week.

Almost 100 people, including some of those working as boilermakers, welders, pipefitters, mechanical fitters, and scaffolders, are taking part.

GMB Union said it was hoping for a last-minute deal, adding that without this, the strike has the potential to impact fuel supplies.

Bryan Hulley, GMB Organiser said: "Quite simply the employers are solely responsible for this walk out.

"Despite the promises that they will make an offer to our members, we are yet to get a formal offer on the table.

"The belligerent stance the employers have taken - refusing to talk until the union suspend the strike, is seen by our members - as just a further excuse not to find a settlement with a workforce who thoroughly deserve a pay increase.

"The companies have had ample notice of the impending dispute to get around the table to negotiate. They have simply refused and have instead worked actively to undermine a solid and collective call for fair pay, considering the incredible cost of living rises over the last 12 months.

"Our message is simple we are easy to find as we will be stood at the gates of the refinery until such time as the game playing stops and real negotiations begin.

"We have now issued notice to the employers of a further two weeks action to follow the two weeks we already intend to take."

The staff at Fawley Refinery are employed by Altrad, Bilfinger and Rhyal.

An ExxonMobil spokesperson said: "This action involves trade union members employed by contracting companies operating onsite.

"Operations at Fawley are unaffected and we do not anticipate any impact on fuel supplies to customers.

"Industrial action is not in anyone’s interest, and we ask both the trade unions and employers to work together to reach a resolution to this dispute."