Who were the 11 victims of the Shoreham airshow disaster?

Eleven local men were killed when a Hawker Hunter jet crashed onto the A27 in 2015.

All the victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster were local men from Sussex.

The 11 men died on the 22 August 2015 on a hot summer's day when a vintage jet, taking part in the air display, crashed on to the A27.

A long awaited full inquest into their deaths is taking place.

Anthony Brightwell, 53, from Hove

Anthony Brightwell was an aircraft enthusiast who learned to fly at Shoreham.

On the morning of the disaster his fiancée had watched him cycle away from their home.

The 53-year old was a Health Care Manager for Sussex Partnership NHS and Brighton and Hove City Council, who loved food and cooking.

His family said, "He was a kind, loving man who always helped others and just enjoyed spending time with family and friends over a bottle of red wine."

Daniele Polito, 23, from Goring-by-Sea

Young father Daniele Polito was 23 and had been working on a building site with Matthew Jones, one of the other victims.

They got in the car and left work early to make the most of the warm weather.

His sister posted this message at the time of the tragedy for her brother, "I miss you loads already little (big) bro! Keep making people smile.""

Dylan Archer, 42, from Brighton

Father-of-two Dylan Archer was 42, and was on a bike ride with friend and fellow victim Richard Smith when they stopped to watch the display.

His family said, "Dylan was a kind and loving father, partner, brother, grandson and friend. His dry humour and generous nature will be greatly missed by all who knew him."

"Dylan was a trusted and respected IT consultant, co-founder and Director of a Brighton IT company."

Jacob Schilt, 23, from Brighton

Jacob Schilt was one of two young footballers to be killed in the crash. Credit: Family handout

23-year old Jacob Schilt was in the car travelling with Worthing United team mate Matthew Grimstone to play a football match.

A football enthusiast who his family described as "a generous, kind, loyal and exceptional young man. He loved his family and friends and he loved living life to the full".

James Mallinson, 72, from Newick

James Mallinson, known as Graham

James Graham Mallinson, known as Graham was 72 and married with children.

He was at Shoreham to watch and photograph one of the last Vulcan bombers.

The retired engineer's family said, "He was the kindest and most generous man who regularly gave his time to help others."

Mark Reeves, 53, from Seaford

Motorcyclist Mark Reeves, a grandfather, pulled up and stopped to watch the display.

The family of the 53-year-old computer-aided design technician, said "he had combined two his favourite hobbies that day, having ridden his cherished Honda motorbike to photograph the airshow when he was caught up in the incident".

He was described as somebody who lived life to the full having parachuted and abseiled for cancer charities.

Mark Trussler, 54, from Worthing

Mark Trussler

Mark Trussell, a father-of-six, also stopped to enjoy the air display.

The 54-year old a window cleaner had taken his motorbike for a spin as he wanted to see the last flight of the Vulcan.

He was described as "an amazing dad who had a passion for motorbikes and rugby. He would do anything for his kids and they couldn't have asked for a better dad. He loved all his family. He was happy-go-lucky and if you were down he would cheer you up."

Matthew Grimstone, 23, from Brighton

Matthew Grimstone

23-year old Matthew Grimstone was in the car travelling with Worthing United team mate Jacob Schilt to play a football match.

The goalkeeper's family said, ""He was the kindest person you could ever meet with a great wit. In his 23 years we can honestly say he never lost his temper."

Matthew Jones, 24, from Littlehampton

Matthew Jones was 24 and had been working on a building site with Danielle Polito, one of the other victims.

They got in the car and left work early to make the most of the warm weather.

The personal trainer's family said, "Matt more than anything, he was the best son, brother and uncle to my girls, words can't describe what we are all going through."

Maurice Abrahams, 76, from Brighton

Chauffeur Maurice Abrahams was 76, a married father of two who was on his way to collect a bride for her wedding in his Daimler.

A 'hero' to those closest to him, having served in the Grenadier Guards and the Parachute Regiment.

He also worked as a police officer for Hampshire Police.

Richard Smith, 26, from Hove

Richard Smith was on a bike ride with friend and fellow victim Dylan Archer when they stopped to watch the display.

The 26-year old, who worked in marketing and web development, was described as a "lively" and "good humoured" with a "boundless enthusiasm" for life.

Richard grew up in Buckinghamshire before going to university in Birmingham.