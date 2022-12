Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service has re-released a video in the run up to Christmas.

It shows a Christmas tree bursting into flames due to faulty lights.

In just under a minute the whole room is on fire.

Play Brightcove video

The Service says even a well watered tree will easily burn after a couple of weeks and is urging people to make sure lights are checked and to keep naked flames, including candles, out of the way.