A rural smallholding is encouraging people to leave their real Christmas trees outside its premises, so that they can be gobbled up by the resident goats.

The owner of Hope Springs in Chiddingly, East Sussex says that the trees are a natural dewormer and contain vitamins for the goats to top up their diet.

Denise says: "Trust me goats will eat almost anything that's not nailed down!

"They will quickly strip the trees and will eat most of the wood too."

Credit: Hope Springs

The goats are called Rosie, Gertie, Goatie Mcgoat face, Sweetie and Thor.

Denise added: "I have four breeding ones and a young Billy goat.. I am hoping they will breed this winter to have kids in the spring!"

"I have taken a parcel of land that was treated like a rubbish dump and have turned it into a smallholding where I invite people in to share the beautiful space and the animals; groups such as home educated kids, and childminders with their children."

Denise says the Christmas trees can be left outside the gates or she can do local collections.