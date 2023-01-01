December has seen the coldest weather of the year with sub-freezing temperatures and ice and in some places, even snow.

Spring seems quite a way away, but as we approach the new year, those green fingered residents will be wondering whether or not it is too late to plant their spring bulbs.

According to experts the short answer is no, but gardeners are urged to do a few things to help late bloomers along.

As a general rule, bulbs that you want to see flower in the early months of the year should be planted around six weeks or more before the ground starts to harden.

Tulips, Daffodils, Fritillaria and all other spring flowering bulbs can be planted throughout the winter months, but they need time to start producing roots before the frost.

But the current milder weather we are experiencing could give gardeners just enough time to plant some spring bulbs. For example snowdrops emerge as early as late December.

According to gardeners at Hillier in Hampshire if you miss this slot, daffodils can also be potted in early spring.

They say with the bulbs already rooted in compost, simply plant them straight into either pots or borders and they will flower within weeks.

However, if you are in the market for some immediate colour, you can choose plants that are already in bloom such as Poinsettias, indoor azaleas, Cyclamen, pansies.

If you prefer growing your own produce Hillier says you can start sowing tomatoes, aubergines and potatoes indoors, as well as chilli pepper seeds.

Leeks, Parsnips and Kale can be harvested immediately in January.