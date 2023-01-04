Man arrested after death in industrial incident in Verwood
A man in his 30s has died after an industrial incident in Verwood in Dorset.
Emergency services, including ambulance and fire crews, were called to Coopers Lane at 8:57am on Tuesday 3 January.
Dorset Police said a man in his 30s died at the scene.
The coroner has been made aware.
The man's family have been told and a cordon has been put in place to allow for the area to be investigated.
A man has been arrested in relation to the incident.
