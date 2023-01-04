Man arrested after death in industrial incident in Verwood

A man in his 30s has died after an industrial incident in Verwood in Dorset.

Emergency services, including ambulance and fire crews, were called to Coopers Lane at 8:57am on Tuesday 3 January.

Dorset Police said a man in his 30s died at the scene.

The coroner has been made aware.

The man's family have been told and a cordon has been put in place to allow for the area to be investigated.

A man has been arrested in relation to the incident.

A spokesperson from Dorset Police said: " At 8.57am on Tuesday 3 January 2023 Dorset Police received a report of an industrial incident in Coopers Lane in Verwood. Officers together with the ambulance and fire services attended.

"Sadly, a man in his 30s died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and the coroner has been made aware. A cordon was put in place to allow for an investigation of the scene. A man has been arrested in relation to the incident."