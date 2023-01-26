Three teenagers who stabbed a father of two to death in Basingstoke and then joked and rapped about it, have been found guilty of murder.

31 year-old Frantisek Olah was found with serious injuries at his home in Musgrave Close at 11.14pm on Sunday 22 May 2022.

He died the next day.

The court heard how Je’daine Carty, 18, of Ferndown Close, Basingstoke, Ismaila Kamarra-Jarra, 18, of Milton Close, Basingstoke, and Cohan Daley, 18, whose address cannot be given for legal reasons, stabbed their victim “up to 20 times” after they barged into his home and attacked him.

A post-mortem examination found two wounds were caused by a “machete or axe-type weapon”, the court heard.

Carty, Kamarra-Jarra and Daley denied murdering Frantisek, but they have today been convicted by a jury.

All three men will be sentenced at the same court on Friday, 24 February.

Emergency services were called to a property in Musgrave Close, Basingstoke in May 2022. Credit: ITV Meridian

Three young women who were accused of helping the men flee the scene or hide evidence have been found not guilty.

Kaysha Saunders, 18, from Highfield Chase, Basingstoke, Kelsea Byrne, 19 from Warwick Road, Basingstoke and Abbie Mills, 18, from Woburn Gardens, Basingstoke were all charged with one count each of assisting an offender.

All three women denied the offence and today they have been found not guilty by a jury.

Detective Chief Inspector Justin Dipper said: “First and foremost our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Frantisek and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“This was a tragic and senseless act of violence that has not only led to a young father-of-two losing his life, but it has also destroyed many others, including those convicted today.“I sincerely hope that today’s convictions provide some measure of comfort to his family, at what remains an incredibly difficult time.”

