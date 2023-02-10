The first of a series of yellow box junctions to be installed in Reading will go live later this month.

Enforcement will begin from 20 February at two locations across the town - the junction of Kings Road with Orts Road and Eldon Road.

These junctions are on the route of Reading’s busiest bus service, the Purple 17, and it's hoped it will bring benefits to passengers by reducing delays and increasing reliability of services, as well as reducing delays for all road users.

The remaining 13 locations will be implemented in a phased scheme.

But what are the rules regarding yellow box junctions?

Drivers who block the yellow box junction in a first offence at each junction will be issued with a warning notice, rather than PCN's.

But if motorists break the rules for a second time they will be issued with a £70 fine.

The penalty charge notice will be reduced to £35 if it's paid within 21 days.

It is hoped that all 15 locations will be live by Autumn 2023, with one warning notice issued per vehicle, per new junction as they are phased in, followed by formal Penalty Charge Notices.

The warning notice period will continue for a period of six months from the date each junction goes live.

Yellow box junction lines and signage are being refreshed, if required, at each of the 15 locations before the CCTV enforcement begins.

A map reveals all the yellow box junctions to be implemented in Reading from 20 February. Credit: Reading Borough Council

Tony Page, Reading Borough Council’s Lead Councillor for Climate Strategy and Transport, said: “The illegal blocking of yellow box junctions has a major impact in Reading. Aside from the obvious delays for all road users, it endangers pedestrians and contributes to poor air quality for local residents living in the vicinity of these junctions.

“Having successfully applied to Government to use the powers, which it should be noted have been utilised by London local authorities for many years, the Council is now giving notice of the first two junctions which will be enforced in Reading, which are a few yards apart on the busy Kings Road.

“It is important to note that warnings, rather than fines, will be issued during the first six months for the first offence per vehicle at each junction. This is to give drivers as much notice as possible before official penalty charge notices are issued.

“It is also worth emphasising that, as with all traffic and parking enforcement fines, the law requires that any surplus revenue raised has to be re-invested in transport or highways improvements across Reading.”

Drivers caught waiting over a yellow box will first be given a warning. Credit: ITV Meridian

The 15 locations to be enforced in Reading are:

Junction of London Street with Queen's Road

Junction of Oxford Road with Bedford Road

Junction of Oxford Road with Grovelands Road

Junction of Church Street with Church Road Northbound / Junction of Church Street with Church Road Southbound

Junction Southampton Street with Oracle Gyratory / A329 slip road junction with the Oracle Gyratory / Junction of Bridge Street with Oracle Gyratory

Junction of London Road with Eldon Road and Craven Road

Junction of Queens Road and Sidmouth Street

Junction of Kings Road with Orts Road / Junction of Kings Road with Eldon Road

Junction of Wokingham Road with London Road

Junction of London Road with Chomeley Road (South West bound) / Junction of London Road with Chomeley Road (North East bound)

Junction of London Road with Kendrick Road

Junction of A33 and Rose Kiln Lane (North bound) / Junction of A33 and Rose Kiln Lane (South bound)

Junction of Bath Road and Berkeley Avenue (West bound) / Junction of Bath Road and Berkeley Avenue (East bound)

Junction Bath Road and Burghfield Road (Westbound) / Junction Bath Rod and Burghfield Road (Eastbound)

Junction of A329 and the A33 (East bound) / Junction of A329 and the A33 (North East bound)

The Council say their longer term plan is to use the new powers to improve safety and tackle congestion by enforcing a wider range of moving traffic offences.

These could include driving through a 'No Entry' sign, turning left or right when instructed not to do so (making banned turns), and driving where and when motor vehicles are prohibited.

