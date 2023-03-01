A driver has been arrested for drink driving after crashing into a street sign in Dartford.

Kent Police said officers breathalysed the driver at the side of the road where they registered 129.

In the photo, a street sign is bent over the front of the white van and through the windscreen, which has smashed.

The vehicle is on the side of the road and the crash has also caused a headlight to come off, along with parts of the panelling.

According to drinkaware, the drink driving alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales and Northern Ireland is 80 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

And the limit is 35 micrograms per 100 millilitres of breath, according to the Government website.