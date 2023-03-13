Play Brightcove video

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was subject to licence conditions on his release, ITV News' Martha Fairlie reports

Paedophile pop star Gary Glitter has been recalled to prison for breaching his licence conditions, the Probation Service said.

The 78-year-old was released in February after serving half of his 16-year sentence for sex crimes.

Glitter, who had a string of chart hits in the 1970s, was jailed in 2015 for abusing three schoolgirls.

He left HMP The Verne – a low security category C jail in Portland, Dorset – on Friday, 3 February after eight years behind bars.

Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, was subject to licence conditions on his release, including being closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and fitted with a GPS tag.

A Probation Service spokesperson said: “Protecting the public is our number one priority. That’s why we set tough licence conditions and when offenders breach them, we don’t hesitate to return them to custody.”

Glitter was at the height of his fame when he preyed on his vulnerable victims who thought no-one would believe their claims over that of a celebrity.

He attacked two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room and isolating them from their mothers. His third victim was less than 10 years old when he crept into her bed and tried to rape her in 1975.

The allegations only came to light nearly 40 years later when Glitter became the first person to be arrested under Operation Yewtree – the investigation launched by the Metropolitan Police in the wake of the Jimmy Savile scandal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know