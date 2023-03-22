A man has been arrested in connection with a rape in Bournemouth.

A 19-year-old woman was attacked as she walked in the area of Lansdowne Road, between the flyover above the A338 and Beechey Road, between around 1.30am and 1.45am on Sunday 26 February.

An 18-year-old man was arrested just after 5.40pm on Tuesday (21 March) on suspicion of rape, and remains in custody.

Detective Inspector Mark Jenkins, of Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We have been carrying out detailed enquiries into this incident and, as a result, we have made an arrest.

"Specialist officers continue to support the victim, who has been updated with this development.

"Our investigation remains ongoing into this incident, and I am still keen to speak to a man who came to the aid of the victim as I believe he may hold vital information.

"I would also like to hear from any motorists who were travelling along Lansdowne Road or Beechey Road during the relevant time frame or residents who may have captured something on their home CCTV or doorbell cameras."

Detectives are urging anyone with information, images or footage relevant to the investigation to submit it via the UK Police Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/55HQ22M88-PO1.

Alternatively, to stay 100 per cent anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

