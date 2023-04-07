Police are hunting for a python which is on the loose in Hampshire.

Officers say the snake, believed to be a rock or carpet python, was spotted in Oakfield Road in Blackwater on Good Friday.

An officer went to look for the reptile but was unable to find it.

People are being reassured the snake is believed to be non-venomous and are urged to contact police if they see it.

Posting on Facebook, a police spokesperson said: "Can you help us find this snake?

"We were called at 1.49pm today to a sighting of a python near a footpath in Oakfield Road, Blackwater – as pictured by the informant.

"An officer went to the area to look for the animal but it could not be found.

"The snake is believed to be a rock or carpet python, 5/6ft long and non-venomous; they come from Africa and need to be kept at a temperature of around 32 degrees Celsius.

"If you see the python in the area, you can call 101 or report online quoting 985 of today’s date."

