A major GP surgery in Winchester has suspended routine appointments this week due to strike action by junior doctors.

The Friarsgate Practice, which is the largest in the city, notified patients by text at the weekend.

The move, it said, was due to an expected 'surge in workload' during the industrial action.

NHS bosses have warned of disruption across the health service due to the industrial action, which was called by the BMA after "15 years of pay erosion".

More than 350,000 appointments across the country are thought to have been cancelled.

What other services can you use? Urgent Treatment Centres Urgent treatment centres (UTCs) are GP-led, open at least 12 hours a day, every day, offer appointments that can be booked through 111 or through a GP referral, and are equipped to diagnose and deal with many of the most common ailments people attend A&E for. UTCs will also ease the pressure on hospitals, leaving other parts of the system free to treat the most serious cases. The UTC offer will result in decreased attendance at A&E, or, in co-located services offer the opportunity for streaming at the front door. All UTC services will be considered a Type 3 A&E. Back to top GP Practice A General Practitioner (GP) is your family doctor and is the main point of contact for general healthcare for NHS patients. All UK residents are entitled to the services of an NHS GP. GPs are highly skilled doctors who support patients throughout their lives. They help you to manage your health and prevent illness and are trained in all aspects of general medicine. This includes child health, mental health, adult medicine, the diagnosis and management of acute medical and surgical problems and the management of long term health conditions. GPs assess, diagnose, treat and manage illness. They carry out screening for some cancers and promote general health and wellbeing. GPs act as a patient’s advocate, supporting and representing a patient’s best interests to ensure they receive the best and most appropriate health and/or social care. Back to top Pharmacy As qualified healthcare professionals, they can offer clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains. If symptoms suggest it's something more serious, pharmacists have the right training to make sure you get the help you need. For example they will tell you if you need to see a GP, nurse or other healthcare professional. All pharmacists train for 5 years in the use of medicines. They are also trained in managing minor illnesses and providing health and wellbeing advice. Many pharmacies are open until late and at weekends. You do not need an appointment. Most pharmacies have a private consultation room where you can discuss issues with pharmacy staff without being overheard. Back to top

Patients have been urged to use all available services during the action, such as minor injuries, urgent care centres and GP surgeries.

People who are unwell should continue to seek medical advice, the NHS said.

The message from the Friarsgate Practice in full:

"Due to the planned junior doctor strike action the week of the 10th April the practice has taken the decision to suspend routine appointments that week.

"This is due to the expected surge in workload to cover this action. Any routine appointments already booked will go ahead.

"Thank you for your understanding."

Dr Vaughan Lewis, NHS England and NHS Improvement Medical Director for the South East, said: “There is no doubt that the days and week ahead will be extremely challenging for NHS services, with the long bank holiday weekend followed by four days of industrial action by junior doctors.

“The strikes come at a time when many staff will be on leave due to school holidays and the Bank Holiday weekend, which we know is always a challenging time for the NHS, and the impact of this action is expected to be significant.

“However as always, we will prioritise emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity and trauma, and patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery. We will only cancel appointments where absolutely necessary and will reschedule immediately where possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...