A man has been sentenced to 16 years with extended licence of four years for killing a man outside of the Royal British Legion in Lymington.

Draven Jewell, 22, from Fulshards was found guilty of manslaughter, after he fatally stabbed Max Maguire in October 2021.

Jewell also wounded another man and committed grievous bodily harm against a 23-year-old woman.

At a hearing today (Monday, April 17) at Winchester Crown Court, the judge ordered that Draven Jewell will carry on his current hospital treatment order, until such time that he is deemed fit to commence his custodial sentence. At this point he would serve the remainder of his sentence.

Fisherman Max Maguire died after being stabbed outside a Royal British Legion in Lymington, New Forest, Hampshire Credit: Family handout/Hampshire Police/PA

The court heard that on Friday, October 22 2021, Max, 23, from the Pennington area of the New Forest, had been out with friends at the Royal British Legion Club in High Street, Lymington, when he encountered Jewell, who had armed himself with a Huusk kitchen knife.

Shortly after Max left the club at 11.54pm, a fight broke out in the alleyway by the entrance to the club.

Max was fatally stabbed in the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

During the incident, another 23-year-old man was also stabbed, sustaining life changing injuries, and a 23-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to the chest which required stiches. Jewell fled the scene with his two brothers and returned home, where he was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning (October 23, 2021) and later charged. Detective Chief Inspector Rod Kenny led the investigation. He said: “Firstly, I would like to say that our thoughts remain with Max’s family, his friends and the two other people injured in this terrible tragedy. “No sentence can ever bring Max back. Had Draven Jewell not armed himself with a knife that night then Max’s life would not have been ended prematurely and his family and loved one’s would not have to suffer the immeasurable pain his death has caused. It is a stark reminder that knives destroy lives. “Reducing knife crime remains one of our top force priorities, and we will use all the powers at our disposal, from engagement and education to enforcement, to make our communities safer.”

