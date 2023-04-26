All lanes have now reopened on the M27 following a crash involving a car towing a boat.

The boat came off its trailer on the westbound carriageway between junction 7 (Hedge End) and 5 (Southampton Airport).

The crash caused six miles of delays, and drivers are being warned though all lanes are reopen, there is still congestion in the area.

Lanes three and four are closed with queueing traffic for three miles.

There is congestion to junction 8 (Bursledon/Hamble).