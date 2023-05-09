A Chevrolet Spark had to be rescued after suffering a blow out on the M4, in the wet.

On Facebook, Thames Valley Police said: "Upon examination of the front tyres it was a shock that it took so long. Both tyres were completely devoid of tread and rubber with chords exposed."

"To make matters worse, in the back, was a mum with a 6 month old child with no suitable child seat (apparently they forgot it) and the child was restrained using the same seatbelt as mum! Prohibition issued on the car and driver reported for all offences.

"The driver has only had his licence since October so can expect to be walking for an extended period of time after explaining his actions to a court.

"The driver didn't understand his wrong doing and expected to be let off! The consequences of his actions do not bear thinking about."

